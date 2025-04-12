3 Dead As Clashes Erupt Amidst Waqf Act Protests In West Bengal's Murshidabad
The West Bengal Police also informed that three people died in Murshidabad after the protests against the Waqf Act turned violent.
Trending Photos
Protest Over Waqf Act: Three individuals died in Dhuliyan, Murshidabad, West Bengal, where people were protesting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, as reported by Zee News TV.
The news agency ANI reported that the West Bengal Police also informed that three people died in Murshidabad, where protests against the Waqf Act turned violent.
#UPDATE | West Bengal: Three people died in Dhuliyan, Murshidabad, where people staged a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act: West Bengal Police https://t.co/AUlVgWqHVe — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2025
(This is a developing story)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv