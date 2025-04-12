Protest Over Waqf Act: Three individuals died in Dhuliyan, Murshidabad, West Bengal, where people were protesting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, as reported by Zee News TV.

The news agency ANI reported that the West Bengal Police also informed that three people died in Murshidabad, where protests against the Waqf Act turned violent.

#UPDATE | West Bengal: Three people died in Dhuliyan, Murshidabad, where people staged a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act: West Bengal Police https://t.co/AUlVgWqHVe — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2025

(This is a developing story)