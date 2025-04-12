Advertisement
WAQF ACT

3 Dead As Clashes Erupt Amidst Waqf Act Protests In West Bengal's Murshidabad

The West Bengal Police also informed that three people died in Murshidabad after the protests against the Waqf Act turned violent. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2025, 07:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
3 Dead As Clashes Erupt Amidst Waqf Act Protests In West Bengal's Murshidabad

Protest Over Waqf Act: Three individuals died in Dhuliyan, Murshidabad, West Bengal, where people were protesting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, as reported by Zee News TV. 

The news agency ANI reported that the West Bengal Police also informed that three people died in Murshidabad, where protests against the Waqf Act turned violent. 

(This is a developing story)

