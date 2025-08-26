In a devastating incident, three people killed after a cloudburst hit Jammu’s Doda on Tuesday, according to Zee News TV. Heavy rainfall in the region has triggered landslides, mudslides, and forced the closure of several roads.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said that he spoke to DC Doha Sh Harvinder Singh, who told him, a flash flood has been reported in the Charwa area of Bhalesa.

“So far, no casualty linked to this flash flood has been reported. The situation is being monitored by the administration, and regular updates being conveyed to my office,” he said in a X post.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Continuous rain swollen most rivers, streams and seasonal waterways in Jammu division, and major rivers like Tawi and Ravi are flowing above the danger mark.

In Jammu city, the Tawi is fast approaching the danger mark. In the Kathua district, the Ravi River has overflown its banks at many places, resulting in inundation of low-lying areas including Bagthali, Massos Pur, Keerian Gandial, Barni, Dhanna, Dhanore, Karyali villages, and adjoining areas.

#WATCH | Doda, Jammu and Kashmir | Continuous heavy rainfall across Doda district has triggered landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones, leading to the closure of several link roads as well as stretches of the national highway. pic.twitter.com/0EuHmW5XNu — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025

Due to the rising river levels, residents of these areas have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

The Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the rainfall recorded in the Jammu division in the previous 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. Tuesday was -- Jammu - 81.5 mm, Banihal - 28.3 mm, Batote - 36.9 mm, Katra - 68.8 mm, Bhaderwah - 99.8 mm, Kathua - 155.6 mm, Jammu Airport - 81.4 mm, Udhampur - 92.4 mm, Ramban - 29.5 mm, Kishtwar - 34.0 mm, Rajouri - 0.4 mm, Reasi - 67.0 mm and Samba - 99.5 mm.

(Also Read: Delhi Weather Today: Heavy Clouds, Rain Drench City; Check THIS Week's Forecast By IMD)

IMD Alert

An advisory issued by the weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain and thunder in the Jammu division and heavy rain in the Kashmir division on Tuesday. People have been advised not to go close to embankments of rivers, streams, nallahs and stay away from landslide-prone areas.

(With IANS inputs)