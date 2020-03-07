3 fresh Coronavirus positive cases reported in India; 2 in Ladakh, 1 in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: India's total number of Coronavirus cases rose to 34 on Saturday (March 7) after three fresh positive cases turned up. According to latest updates, two persons from Ladakh and one from Tamil Nadu have tested positive of the COVID-19. And while both Ladakh citizens were found to have travel history to Iran, the one from Tamil Nadu had recently returned from Oman.

All the three individuals are said to be stable and treatment is underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today warned against rumour-mongering in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, saying people must take the advice of their doctors. "In such times, rumors also spread quickly. Some people say this is not to be eaten, that is not to be done, some people will bring four new things that corona virus can be avoided by eating this. We have to avoid these rumors too. Whatever you do, do it with the advice of your doctor," he said.

The Prime Minister also reviewed coronavirus situation in the country at a meeting with officials and directs them to identify locations for sufficient quarantine facilities, and make provisions for critical care in case the disease spreads further.

In Kashmir, the authorities today ordered closure of all primary schools from March 9 in four districts, including Jammu, Srinagar and Samba, until further orders. The classwork in all government and private primary schools of districts Srinagar, Bandipora, Budgam and Baramulla shall remain suspended with effect from March 9 till further orders, says the order issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan.

In Bhutan, two American citizens who were tested positive of the virus, were found to have travel history to India. Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering announced that the Coronavirus patients had arrived in Bhutan via Guwahati, Assam. According to Bhutan`s health ministry, the patient was on a tour of India from February 21 to March 1. He started his travel from Washington on February 18. He was travelling with his partner, who is aged 59, and there were 10 passengers on board at the time he arrived in Bhutan, of which eight were Indian nationals.

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) today announced to distribute protective masks free of cost as a precautionary measure. The masks will be distributed through gurudwaras in the city managed by the DSGMC, said DSGMC chairman Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The committee will initially distribute 10,000 masks in the national capital, Sirsa said, adding that the move has come in view of the rising demand and price of masks.