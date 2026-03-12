3 Indian seafarers killed, 1 missing in West Asia shipping incidents

Three Indian seafarers have been killed, and one remains missing in multiple Persian Gulf maritime incidents involving Indian crew on foreign-flagged vessels.

Special Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, on Thursday, confirmed that a total of three Indian seafarers have lost their lives in the ongoing West Asia conflict, in different maritime shipping incidents.

During a press briefing, Sinha said that of the 78 Indian seafarers on these vessels, 70 have escaped unharmed, while four sustained injuries but are currently stable.

"There have been maritime incidents involving Indian crew on foreign-flagged vessels. Of these vessels, there were 78 Indian seafarers. Of these, 70 are unhurt and escaped. Four sustained injuries over the last few days, but are stable. Unfortunately, there have been three casualties, and one seafarer is missing," he said.

28 Indian-flagged vessels remain operating in the Persian Gulf: 24 west of the Strait of Hormuz with 677 Indian seafarers aboard, and 4 to the east carrying 101 seafarers, added Sinha.

"The number of Indian flagged vessels operating in the Persian Gulf region remains unchanged. The number was 28 yesterday; it remains 28 today. Of these 28, 24 are located on the west of the Strait of Hormuz, which has 677 Indian seafarers, and four vessels are on the east of the Strait with 101 Indian seafarers on board. All Indian vessels and crew thereon are being actively monitored for their safety and security," he added.

The incidents come amid the escalating West Asia tensions after joint US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28. Iran retaliated by targeting US and Israeli assets across Gulf states, disrupting vital shipping lanes and rattling global energy markets.

Earlier in the day, MEA said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been in regular contact with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to discuss the safety of shipping and India's energy security.

"EAM and FM of Iran have had three conversations in the last few days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a press briefing.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that around 9,000 Indians, including seafarers, students, professionals, businesspeople, and pilgrims, are currently in Iran and receiving assistance.

Several Indians, mainly students, have returned home, while pilgrims and others have been moved to safer locations inside the country. Support is also available for those heading to Azerbaijan and Armenia to catch onward commercial flights.



(with ANI inputs)

