3 Indians Among Crew Of Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US: Report

NEW DELHI: Three Indian nationals were among the 28 crew members aboard a Russian-flagged oil tanker seized by United States forces in the North Atlantic, media reports said. The vessel, named Marinera and previously known as Bella 1, was intercepted after a prolonged maritime pursuit that reportedly began in the Caribbean Sea and extended into the North Atlantic.

According to reports, the tanker was carrying a multinational crew comprising 17 Ukrainians, six Georgians, three Indians and two Russians, including the ship’s captain. All crew members are currently in US custody, although authorities have not indicated when or under what conditions they may be released.

The seizure took place on Wednesday following what has been described as a coordinated operation by US agencies, with support from British forces. US officials have alleged that the tanker had links to Venezuela and may have been involved in efforts to circumvent international sanctions.

Media reports quoting US authorities said the operation was jointly carried out by the US Coast Guard and military units, with assistance from the United Kingdom. British airbases were reportedly used to support the operation, while Royal Air Force surveillance aircraft tracked the tanker as it moved through waters between Iceland and the United Kingdom.

The seizure has triggered sharp reactions from Russia. Moscow condemned the action, describing it as a violation of international maritime law. Russia’s Transport Ministry said in a statement that no country has the right to use force against vessels lawfully registered under another nation’s flag.

Russian lawmakers also reacted strongly. Alexei Zhuravlev, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defence, was quoted in media reports as describing the seizure as an act of piracy and a direct challenge to Russian sovereignty.

"This is the most common form of piracy -- the seizure of a civilian vessel by an armed American fleet," Zhuravlev was quoted as saying. He further claimed that such actions amounted to an attack on Russian territory, given that the tanker was sailing under the Russian flag.

As diplomatic tensions escalate, the seizure of the Marinera has highlighted the growing friction surrounding sanctions enforcement, maritime security and global energy trade. With investigations continuing and official responses unfolding, the incident is being closely watched for its wider geopolitical implications.