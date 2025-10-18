3 Indians Dead, 5 Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Mozambique’s Beira Port

In a shocking incident, at least three Indian nationals have died, and five others are missing after a launch boat carrying crew members of a tanker capsized off the coast of Beira port in central Mozambique, the Indian High Commission in Mozambique confirmed.

The incident took place on Friday (local time) during a routine crew transfer operation to a vessel anchored offshore. The boat was carrying a total of 14 Indian nationals when it overturned under circumstances that are yet to be determined.

The High Commission stated that some of the crew members involved in the accident were rescued, while others are still missing. In a series of posts on X, the mission expressed condolences over the loss of lives. “We convey our heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives, including of three Indian nationals, in a boat accident off Beira port. Mission is in contact with families of those who have lost their lives in this unfortunate accident and is extending all possible assistance to them,” the High Commission wrote.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to sources, five Indian nationals were successfully rescued from the mishap and are safe. One of the survivors is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Beira. A consular officer from the Indian Mission visited the survivor to ensure proper care. The High Commission confirmed that the other rescued individuals are safe.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate the five missing Indians. Local authorities, maritime agencies, and the Indian High Commission are coordinating the efforts. “Boat accident: Search and rescue efforts are underway. Mission is coordinating with local authorities regarding the missing 5 Indians,” the High Commission said in an update. The Indian Mission assured that it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in close contact with local officials as the search continues.

(Also Read: US Shooting: 2 Dead, 12 Injured In Alabama After Rival Gunmen Clash)

The High Commission has pledged continued support to the families of those affected and is coordinating with local authorities to ensure the swift rescue and recovery of the missing individuals.

As of now, three confirmed deaths, five missing, and five have been rescued from the official tally. Authorities in Mozambique, along with the Indian High Commission, are actively engaged in locating the missing crew members and providing assistance to survivors and their families.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is still underway, and further updates are expected once the search and rescue operations conclude.