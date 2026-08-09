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3 JPSC members resign amid student protest; Jharkhand Governor accepts resignations

Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured the protesting youth that justice would be delivered transparently and warned that those responsible for irregularities would face the “severest possible punishment.”

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 07:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 07:14 PM IST
3 JPSC members resign amid student protest; Jharkhand Governor accepts resignations
Image Credit: Jharkhand students have been staging protest since July 23 over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JPSC exams. (IANS)

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3 JPSC members resign amid student protest; Jharkhand Governor accepts resignations
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