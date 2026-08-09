/3 JPSC members resign amid student protest; Jharkhand Governor accepts resignations

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar has accepted the resignations of three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) following a recommendation from the state government, Lok Bhavan said on Sunday.
According to an official statement, the Governor accepted the resignations submitted by JPSC members Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmed.
The development comes at a time when JPSC and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants have been protesting over alleged irregularities in public service examinations.
A fresh round of talks between the Jharkhand government and a delegation of JPSC-JSSC aspirants concluded in Ranchi on Sunday. An eight-member delegation of the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch met state ministers Dipika Pandey Singh, Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda and Sanjay Yadav at the State Guest House.
Earlier in the day, Governor Gangwar appealed to the protesting aspirants to resolve the issue through dialogue. He also said that Chief Minister Hemant Soren was concerned about the students’ grievances.
“We do not want to toy with the future of our children. Resolve this by talking it out. The Chief Minister is very concerned about this and is continuously discussing with us how to resolve the children’s problems,” Gangwar said.
The Governor said a solution would be found through discussions and added that the students could meet either him or the Chief Minister whenever they wished.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured the protesting youth that justice would be delivered transparently and warned that those responsible for irregularities would face the “severest possible punishment.”
“Our youth are staging protests and agitations to claim their rights. It is precisely because of our government’s actions that they have found the courage to step forward, protest, and demand their due, for we have exposed the wrongdoing. The youth will receive justice, and those responsible for the irregularities will face the severest possible punishment,” Soren said.
Soren further said that the issue should not be viewed through a political lens and asserted that the protesting youth did not need political patronage to secure justice.
“Your sentiments and your concerns are our concerns. Occupying this constitutional office today, I assure you completely that justice will be served with transparency, and we will ensure that this justice is visibly demonstrated,” he said.
The protests began after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5. Aspirants have alleged irregularities in the recruitment process and have been holding round-the-clock protests as well as an indefinite sit-in, demanding greater transparency and accountability.
The protesting aspirants have also sought a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.
(with ANI inputs)
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