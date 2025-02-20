Advertisement
3 Killed, 2 Injured As Car Rams Into Lorry In MP's Bhind

Three killed, two injured in a car crash with a stationary lorry in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district; investigation underway.

|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 10:14 AM IST|Source: PTI
3 Killed, 2 Injured As Car Rams Into Lorry In MP's Bhind Representative Image

Three men were killed and two others seriously injured when a car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary lorry in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident took place on National Highway-719 at around 5 am when the victims were on way to attend the marriage of the brother of one of the car occupants, they said.

The car rammed into the rear side of the lorry which was parked on the roadside, Bhind Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav told PTI.

Three persons, identified as Umesh Rathore, Mangal Rathore (28) and Akash Rathore (25), died on the spot, while two others were injured, he said.

The car was completely mangled following the crash, the official said.

The victims were on way to attend the wedding of Akash's brother.

The two injured persons, Dheeraj Rathore (22) and Mahendra Rathore (20), were rushed to Gwalior for better medical treatment, the official said.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.

