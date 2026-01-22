3 Killed As Bus And Truck Collide Head-On In Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal
The bus reportedly went out of control, crossed the divider, and crashed into a container lorry coming from the opposite lane.
At least three people were killed and several others injured after a bus collided head-on with a container truck and caught fire in Nandyal district, Andhra Pradesh. The police reported that the accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, January 22, around 2 am, near Shirivellametta village in Shirivella mandal. Both drivers and the truck cleaner were charred to death, according to a police official.
The bus, operated by ARBCVR Private Travels, was traveling from Nellore to Hyderabad with 36 passengers when one of its tires suddenly burst. The driver lost control, crossed the road divider, and crashed into an oncoming container truck.
The collision sparked a massive fire that quickly engulfed both vehicles. Flames spread rapidly through the bus, causing panic among the passengers. With both the main door and emergency exit failing to open, many passengers were initially trapped inside.
This is a developing story...
