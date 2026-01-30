3 killed as dense fog triggers massive pile-up on NH-58 in Rajasthan

At least three people lost their lives and around a dozen others were injured in a massive multi-vehicle collision on National Highway-58 near Bhilwara city in Rajasthan, Official confirmed on Friday.

The areas was gripped by dense fog in the morning, leading to a major road accident in Bhilwara district.

The accident occurred around 7 am near Kothari Bridge on the Bhilwara–Ajmer road. Poor visibility due to heavy fog caused six vehicles to collide one after another. Several vehicles were badly damaged, and three people died on the spot.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Chaos erupted on the national highway after the accident. Police quickly reached the spot and, assisted by local residents, carried out rescue operations to free injured passengers trapped in the wrecked vehicles after strenuous efforts. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic, as the injured cried out in pain and pleaded for help.

The bodies of those who lost their lives have been placed at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara, where family members of both the deceased and the injured are now arriving.

The District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) also visited the accident site and later met the injured at the hospital. The accident caused a massive traffic jam stretching nearly 10 kilometres along the national highway.

The traffic movement came to a complete standstill for about three hours, and even ambulances sent to rescue the injured were stuck in the congestion.

Police eventually managed to clear a passage for emergency vehicles and later restored normal traffic flow.

Dense fog continues to pose a serious risk on highways across Rajasthan, with authorities urging drivers to exercise extreme caution during early morning hours.

Kotputli-Behror district remained shrouded in dense fog for the third consecutive day on Friday. The fog suddenly descended after 7 am Visibility on NH 48 and the state highway remained limited to 10 meters. Vehicles proceeded slowly with their fog lights on. The minimum temperature in Behror remained below 9°C.