3-member probe panel set up to probe Hathras gang-rape case, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath as outrage grows

Amid growing outrage over the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (September 30) said that a three-member panel has been set up to investigate the case.

CM Yogi tweeted that the probe panel will submit a report in seven days.

हाथरस में बालिका के साथ घटित दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना के दोषी कतई नहीं बचेंगे। प्रकरण की जांच हेतु विशेष जांच दल का गठन किया गया है। यह दल आगामी सात दिवस में अपनी रिपोर्ट देगा। त्वरित न्याय सुनिश्चित करने हेतु इस प्रकरण का मुकदमा फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में चलेगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 30, 2020

CM Yogi also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him over this horrific incident and has asked him to take strict action against the culprits of this heinous crime.

The girl died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday after suffering multiple fractures and paralysis. The family of the victim also claimed that the girl's tongue was cut by her rapists.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police cremated the body of the girl at around 2:30 AM on Wednesday despite strong protests by family members. The family of the victim said that the police forcibly performed the last rites of the 19-year-old gangrape victim despite strong protests by them. The family members said that they were not allowed by the police to bring back the body of the victim to home for the last time.

Earlier on Tuesday, the father and brother of the Hathras gangrape victim sat in protest outside Safadarjung Hospital, accusing the Uttar Pradesh police of taking her body to Hathras without their permission.

The 19-year-old victim was gang-raped and tortured by four men in her village in Hathras district nearly two weeks ago. The woman was attacked on September 14 at her village in Hathras, some 200 km from Delhi. She was dragged by her dupatta into the fields, where she had been cutting grass with her family.

The woman was first admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. She was shifted to the ICU of Safdarjung hospital after her condition worsened.