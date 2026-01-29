Aviation Ministry forms 3-member team to investigate Ajit Pawar plane crash

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Thursday set up a three-member team to investigate the Baramati plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four other people on January 28.

The Aviation Ministry issued a statement, saying that the AAIB team, along with another three-member team from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Mumbai Regional Office, visited the crash site on the day of the accident only.

The AAIB Director General also visited the Learjet 45 crash site to supervise the investigation.

“The investigation is progressing expeditiously, and the black box of the ill-fated aircraft has been recovered,” the Ministry said in a post on X, stressing that “ensuring a thorough, transparent, and time-bound inquiry remains a top priority.”



Following the unfortunate aircraft accident near Baramati, all requisite response and investigative mechanisms were activated immediately.



— MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) January 29, 2026

Investigator examining 3 key factor

Investigators are primarily examining three key factors in the Baramati aircraft crash: weather and visibility conditions at the time, the pilots' decision-making process, and the specific operational constraints of Baramati airfield, which is an uncontrolled aerodrome.

The accident happened while the aircraft was on its second landing attempt.

A specialised team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) arrived at the crash site on Wednesday evening and immediately began forensic work. This includes securing the wreckage, documenting the spread of debris, and gathering essential evidence.

Black box recovered

Officials confirmed that the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder—collectively known as the black box have been recovered from the crash site and will be analysed.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation stated on X, "Ensuring a thorough, transparent, and time-bound inquiry remains a top priority." It added that the investigation has been initiated in accordance with Rules 5 and 11 of the AAIB Rules, 2025, and will be conducted strictly in line with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).