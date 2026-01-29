Advertisement
NewsIndiaAviation Ministry forms 3-member team to investigate Ajit Pawar plane crash
AJIT PAWAR PLANE CRASH NEWS

Aviation Ministry forms 3-member team to investigate Ajit Pawar plane crash

Investigators are primarily examining 3 key factors in the Baramati aircraft crash: weather and visibility conditions at the time, the pilots' decision-making process, and the specific operational constraints of Baramati airfield. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 12:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Aviation Ministry forms 3-member team to investigate Ajit Pawar plane crash Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Thursday set up a three-member team to investigate the Baramati plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four other people on January 28.

The Aviation Ministry issued a statement, saying that the AAIB team, along with another three-member team from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Mumbai Regional Office, visited the crash site on the day of the accident only.

The AAIB Director General also visited the Learjet 45 crash site to supervise the investigation.

“The investigation is progressing expeditiously, and the black box of the ill-fated aircraft has been recovered,” the Ministry said in a post on X, stressing that “ensuring a thorough, transparent, and time-bound inquiry remains a top priority.”
 

Investigator examining 3 key factor 

Investigators are primarily examining three key factors in the Baramati aircraft crash: weather and visibility conditions at the time, the pilots' decision-making process, and the specific operational constraints of Baramati airfield, which is an uncontrolled aerodrome.

The accident happened while the aircraft was on its second landing attempt.
A specialised team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) arrived at the crash site on Wednesday evening and immediately began forensic work. This includes securing the wreckage, documenting the spread of debris, and gathering essential evidence.

Black box recovered 

Officials confirmed that the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder—collectively known as the black box have been recovered from the crash site and will be analysed.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation stated on X, "Ensuring a thorough, transparent, and time-bound inquiry remains a top priority." It added that the investigation has been initiated in accordance with Rules 5 and 11 of the AAIB Rules, 2025, and will be conducted strictly in line with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

