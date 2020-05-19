3 migrant workers killed, 12 injured in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba

Three migrant labourers were killed and over 12 got injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling overturned on a highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district on Monday (May 18) night.

It is learnt that about 17 people were in the vehicle when the accident took place on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway. Talking to ANI, ML Patidar, Mahoba’s superintendent of police, said the vehicle overturned after a tyre burst. He added that the vehicle was carrying the people from Delhi. The injured have been admitted to hospital.

Talking to Zee Media, the survivors said that they were walking towards Mahoba when the police made them sit in a vehicle near Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border.

In Maharashtra, three migrant workers died and 22 got injured after the bus carrying them collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. The deceased were going to Jharkhand from Solapur in Maharashtra.

In a similar accident, one migrant worker died and 10 got criticially injured after the private bus carrying them overturned on Nanded-Latur highway in Maharashtra on Monday (May 18) night. The bus was carrying workers to Bihar.