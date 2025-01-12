3 Naxals Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh; Weapons & Explosives Seized

At least three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, said Bijapur Police. The security personnel have also recovered several automatic and other weapons and explosives from the forests under the district’s National Park area.

Security personnel conducted a search operation in the area, and they are identifying the dead Naxalites. According to news agency ANI, the operation was carried out after the team of security personnel received intelligence of the presence of Maoists in the forests under the National Park area of Bijapur district.

Based on the information, a team of security forces sprung into action and left for an anti-Maoist operation. The Bijapur Police said that detailed information will be released after the operation is completed.

Earlier on Saturday, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan sustained injuries after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) laid down by the Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, ANI reported, citing officials.

The incident occurred after a team of CRPF from 196 Battalion Mahadev Ghat had left for the forest to carry out area domination in the morning. During the operations, one jawan was injured due to an IED blast. The injured jawan was admitted to the District Hospital Bijapur for treatment.

Earlier in the week, the bodies of three Naxals and several weapons were recovered from the encounter that took place on Thursday at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh, an official said.

"Bodies of three Naxals and weapons recovered. The search operation is still underway," said SP Sukma Kiran Chavan. The encounter between security forces and Naxals broke out in the forest at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh on Thursday. Eight jawans from the District Reserve Guards (DRG) and one civilian driver were killed in an IED blast triggered by the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday.