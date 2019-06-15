close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Odisha

3 of family killed as truck rams into house in Odisha

Three members of a family were killed on Saturday after a sand-laden truck rammed into their house in Koraput district in the early hours, police said.

3 of family killed as truck rams into house in Odisha

Koraput: Three members of a family were killed on Saturday after a sand-laden truck rammed into their house in Koraput district in the early hours, police said.

The incident took place at Bhejitput under the jurisdiction of Sunabeda police station of the district after driver of the truck lost control over it, a police officer said, adding, the deceased, a couple and their eight-year-old daughter, were crushed to death. All them were asleep at the time of the accident, he said.

The sand-laden truck was travelling to Damanjodi from Semiliguda, the police officer said. The driver fled the scene and the truck has been seized, the police officer said.

Traffic movement was disrupted on Semiliguda-Sunabeda road for some time as angry locals staged a road blockade the after the accident, he said.

Senior police and district officials went to the spot to pacify the protesters, he added. Efforts are on to catch the driver, the police officer said.

Tags:
OdishaKoratpuraccident
Next
Story

2008 Malegaon bomb blast case: Court allows BJP's Pragya Thakur's exemption plea from appearance

Must Watch

PT10M53S

Watch top news stories of the hour, June 15th, 2019