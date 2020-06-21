हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zadibal

3 terrorists gunned down in Zadibal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar; search, combing operation underway

According to reports, three militants, including one who was involved in the killing of BSF troopers in Pandach area of Srinagar last month, were killed on Sunday. 

3 terrorists gunned down in Zadibal area of Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Srinagar; search, combing operation underway
PTI photo

Jammu: Security At three terrorists were killed during a joint operation by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Zadibal area of Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the encounter report and tweeted, "#ZadibalEncounterUpdate: Third #terrorist killed. Search operation going on. Further details shall follow."

According to reports, three militants, including one who was involved in the killing of BSF troopers in Pandach area of Srinagar last month, were killed on Sunday. The gunfight between holed up terrorists and the security forces started in Srinagar city after several attempts to make them surrender had failed.

IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar told reporters that the security forces tried their best to persuade the holed up militants to surrender. "Even their parents were brought in to persuade the holed up militants to surrender, but they refused," the IGP said.

Security forces had surrounded the area for a cordon and search operation following information that a group of militants was hiding in Zadibal and Zoonimar Pozwalpora. As the cordon was tightened around their hideout, the terrorists fired triggering an encounter.

Authorities, meanwhile, suspended mobile internet services and imposed restrictions in the city to maintain law and order. Restrictions on the movement of people have also been imposed in most parts in downtown areas of the city. 

