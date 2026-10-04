/3 women journalists allege Delhi cops sexually harassed them during Jantar Mantar protest, probe launched

“Today itself, hundreds of people were taken into custody at Jantar Mantar. There are allegations of misconduct with women protesters. Cameras were snatched, journalists were dragged. And this isn't the first time—we've seen video evidence before of police officers engaging in disgusting misconduct with women. Women across Delhi, students, are gripped by fear for their safety, staging satyagraha—but the very police responsible for protecting women are raising hands against them. And a government that fears registering even one woman's complaint—what exactly is it protecting? Delhi Police comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Amit Shah ji, where are you? You have to answer for this,” he added.