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  • /3 women journalists allege Delhi cops sexually harassed them during Jantar Mantar protest, probe launched

3 women journalists allege Delhi cops sexually harassed them during Jantar Mantar protest, probe launched

Three women journalists have alleged sexual harassment by Delhi Police officers during an Election Commission protest at Jantar Mantar, with their complaints now transferred to the Crime Branch for an impartial probe.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
3 women journalists allege Delhi cops sexually harassed them during Jantar Mantar protest, probe launched
Image Credit: ANI

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