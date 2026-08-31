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3-year-old assaulted in Delhi's Bawana; Cab driver booked, Arrested

A case of sexual assault involving a three-year-old nursery student has surfaced at a private school in Delhi's Bawana area. The police have arrested a cab driver employed at the school in connection with the incident.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 10:19 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 10:19 AM IST
3-year-old assaulted in Delhi's Bawana; Cab driver booked, Arrested

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