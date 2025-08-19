30 Families Evacuated Following Landslide in Himachal’s Shimla Area

30 families were evacuated after a massive landslide, triggered by continuous heavy rainfall, struck Shimla’s Benmore locality near Ramchandra Chowk late Monday night.

The landslide damaged the road leading to Jakhu, leaving several residents stranded and disrupting traffic. Power and water supply were also disrupted while road connectivity was badly affected in parts of the state capital, adding to the damage caused by incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh for several days.

According to locals, cracks had been appearing on the road for nearly two weeks but the situation worsened on Monday when a major landslide occurred around 10:30 pm, followed by repeated falling of soil and trees till midnight.

Jai Ram Thakur Reacts

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who lives in the affected Ramchandra Chowk area, visited the site on Tuesday morning and criticised the state government's preparedness.

"Incidents are happening every day across the state. Earlier, we saw such damage in Mandi district, but now Shimla, Kullu and Chamba are also facing similar disasters. The wall constructed here last year at a cost of Rs 70 lakh could not even last one year. Houses have been vacated, and both upper and lower stretches of the settlement remain under serious threat. Even ambulances cannot pass, as the road has been completely blocked," he said.

Residents Express Disappointment

Residents also expressed disappointment, saying visible warning signs were ignored.

"About 15-20 days ago, cracks began appearing on the Jakhu road. Nobody paid attention, and they kept widening. When I returned from the office yesterday evening, I saw they had become very big. Three families faced the highest risk, so we decided to leave by 9.30 pm. By 10 pm, the landslide began, and it continued until 11:30 pm, bringing down trees. Until a proper retaining wall is built, this area will remain unsafe. We may have to shift out for one or two months till the weather improves. Nearly 30 families are at risk here," said a resident, Kamal Krishan Sharma.



The residents have appealed to the authorities for temporary shelters, as the retaining structure had weakened due to rainwater seepage and soil sliding, posing a threat to houses located above and below the road.

Officials said work was underway to clear the blocked portion and stabilise the slope, but incessant rains and fragile ground were posing serious challenges. This matter has also been raised in the ongoing assembly session.

(With ANI Inputs)

