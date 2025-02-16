30-Foot-Long Python Goes Missing In Meerut? Posters Of Snake Put Up, Authorities On Toes As Fear Engulfs Locals

A strange and spine-chilling incident surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, where a 30-foot-long python snake wreaked havoc in the Jagriti Vihar area. The python has sparked fear in the area and has posed a tough challenge for the forest department.

An eye-catching poster has been put up in Meerut about the missing python, and a reward has been announced for anyone providing information about the giant snake. In today’s episode of DNA, ZEE News explained how a 30-foot-long python snake sparked fear in UP’s Meerut and how it is becoming a headache for the authorities.

The issue of the python caught attention after a crowd gathered near a bridge, and just then, there was movement witnessed under the bridge in a drain. Initially, the forest department team managed to capture a 5-foot-long python. But not far from the location, a python nearly 20 to 30 feet long was spotted. After spotting the giant snake, eyewitnesses shouted, but by the time they drew any sort of attention, the snake had slithered into its hole.

This has been going on for the past few days, as the residents of Jagriti Nagar in Meerut have been living in fear of the pythons. According to locals in the area, a 30-foot-long python has been showing up and disappearing without a trace. On being asked about pythons in the area, a resident said, “I’ve seen one... we’ve been seeing it for the past 8-10 days, and no one knows which house it might have entered to hide.”

The issue has escalated to a level where the forest department has offered a reward to anyone who can provide information about this dangerous python. The posters and advertisements around Jagriti Vihar have instilled fear among the locals.

The area is in a state of panic over the missing python. Every resident is worried about the whereabouts of this 30-foot-long giant python. The last sighting of the python was near the electricity house drain. The forest department team has already rescued two pythons, but there are claims that the third one, the 30-foot-long python, is still missing.

The forest department team is actively working in the area and has urged the public to stay alert. Now, the question remains: when will this python finally be captured by the forest department's team?