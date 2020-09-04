हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bus accident

30 people injured in bus accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway in UP's Kannauj

Thirty migrant workers were injured in an accident in the Taalgram area in Uttar Pradesh`s Kannauj on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. The accident took place on Thursday after a private bus overturned and caught fire.

Kanpur: Thirty migrant workers were injured in an accident in the Taalgram area in Uttar Pradesh`s Kannauj on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. The accident took place on Thursday after a private bus overturned and caught fire.

Police and the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPIEDA) personnel swung into action and doused the fire. They suspect overheating of the engine triggered the fire.

According to reports, the private bus was heading from Bihar to Delhi when the incident occurred. The injured passengers of the bus were admitted to the Tirwa Medical College and a nearby Community Health Centre.

According to police, the incident took place when a private bus carrying migrant labourers from Bettiah in Bihar to Delhi turned turtle after climbing up a road divider at milestone 149 in Taalgram area. The workers were returning to their workplace in Delhi.

Circle officer Chhibramau, Shiv Kumar Thapa, said the bus, was carrying nearly 125 migrant workers to Delhi.

The officer added that the passengers who escaped unhurt or had sustained minor wounds were sent to their destination in another vehicle.

The migrants had booked the private bus from Bettiah district and the accident took place when the driver apparently dozed off and lost control of the bus.

