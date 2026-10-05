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Jharkhand: Dozens of students fall sick after returning from educational trip in Khunti

Students reportedly cooked their own meal during the outing, and officials have also heard that some children ate from roadside stalls near the picnic spot.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
Jharkhand: Dozens of students fall sick after returning from educational trip in Khunti
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Jharkhand: Dozens of students fall sick after returning from educational trip in Khunti
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