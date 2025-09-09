Advertisement
Delhi: 30-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Rohini

  A man (30) was stabbed to death in the Rohini Sector 26 area of Delhi. 

|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 03:51 PM IST|Source: ANI
Delhi: 30-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In RohiniPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

  A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Rohini Sector 26 area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi Police, they received a PCR call at 6:15 AM, reporting an accident and requesting an ambulance at the KNK Marg area.

The call reported that there was an accident, the victim was injured, and an ambulance was needed. "Shamshaanghaat Wali Road, Sector-26, Rohini, Accident hua hai, injured hai, need ambulance," the caller reportedly said.

However, when the police arrived at the spot, the victim was lying on the road with visible stab injuries and blood scattered around. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said a motorcycle was found parked on the road, while another bike was lying in a roadside drain. Additionally, the skid marks were also visible on the road.

The deceased was identified as Rajjab Khan, a resident of Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, they said.

"Both the crime team and the forensic team inspected the scene," they added.

The police were further investigating the case. More details are awaited.

