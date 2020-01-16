30,000 Bru refugees will be settled in Tripura, Centre to give Rs 6,000 package for resettlement: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (January 16) met representatives of Bru refugees in New Delhi and inked an agreement aimed at ending the crisis of Bru refugees from Mizoram and for their settlement in Tripura. The agreement was signed in presence of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga.

During the meeting, Shah said that approximately 30,000 Bru refugees will be settled in Tripura and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has approved a Rs 600 crore package for this purpose.

He added that Bru refugees will get a 40 by 30 feet plot along with a fixed deposit of Rs 4 lakhs, cash assistance of Rs 5000 per month for 2 years and free ration.

Shah thanked PM Modi for resolving the issue and said that the governments of Tripura and Mizoram will now work for the welfare of Bru refugees with the help of the Centre.

It may be recalled that Tripura CM Deb agreed to the settling of the Bru refugees also called Reangs in Tripura in November 2019.

The Bru refugees live in an area spread across parts of Mizoram, Tripura and the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh. In 1997, a resolution was passed by the Bru National Union demanding an Autonomous District Council, which was opposed by the government and the Young Mizos Association (Mizo Zirlai Pawl or MZP).