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  • /Watch: 308-wheel truck becomes roadside sensation in UP, even bridges must make way

Watch: 308-wheel truck becomes roadside sensation in UP, even bridges must make way

A 308-wheel truck carrying a roughly 200-tonne vessel has gone viral in UP. See where it came from, where it is headed and why it moves so slowly.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 10:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 10:12 PM IST
Watch: 308-wheel truck becomes roadside sensation in UP, even bridges must make way
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Watch: 308-wheel truck becomes roadside sensation in UP, even bridges must make way
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