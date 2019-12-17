31 cops, 67 people injured, 34 vehicles vandalised, 47 detained: Delhi Police submits report to MHA on Jamia violence

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday submitted a detailed report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Jamia Nagar violence which rocked New Delhi on Sunday evening. The Delhi Police in its report said that 31 personnel, 67 people were injured during the clash. The cops also underwent Medico-Legal Case (MLC).

At least 14 buses and 20 cars were vandalised by the angry mob, the police further said, adding that 47 people have so far been detained in connection with the violence.

The Delhi Police submitted its report three days after the incident, in which it was earlier said that at least six personnel and two fire brigade personnel were injured.

The protest against the Citizenship Act turned violent after the agitators set ablaze four buses near New Friend Colony. Some of them also joined a protest by Jamia Millia Islamia University at the campus, which later became violent. Locals of Sarai Julema in Jamia Nagar area clashed with police. The situation turned critical when the police got into action. Several Jamia students were also said to have been injured in the clash.

Speaking to the media, Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Commissioner of Police South East, had said that a mob of around 2,000 people turned violent and targeted public transport buses. "This mob was violent. Around 6 policemen have been injured in the stone-pelting. We are yet to ascertain the identities," he said.

Defending the police action to resort to lathicharge on the protesters, the senior Delhi Police official said that the cops were only trying to push the mob back in order to restore law and order in the area. Biswal stressed that the police did not target any students of Jamia Millia Islamia.

On police's decision to enter Jamia Millia Islamia premises, Biswal said that the university campus is not unified and it is located on both sides of the road and when the police were trying to control the protesters many of them entered the university and started pelting stones at police. This forced the police force to enter inside the campus and check those place.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police arrested 10 people with criminal background in connection with the case. However, no students were among those arrested. An FIR was also filed against 15 people.

MHA sources earlier in the day clarified that the Delhi Police didn't fire any bullet during the massive protests. On the police arresting 10 people, the ministry sources asserted that all the persons have a criminal background. It added that more anti-social elements are being tracked.

"No bullet fired from Delhi Police during Jamia protest. All 10 persons detained have a criminal background. More anti-social elements being tracked," said the MHA source.

The MHA sources added that the preliminary information, regarding the Jamia incident, submitted by the Delhi Police clearly stated the role of anti-social elements who are not at all any part of university curriculum course were also highly active during the violence.