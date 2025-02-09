Advertisement
CHHATTISGARH ENCOUNTER

31 Naxalites, 2 Jawans Killed In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Encounter

31 Naxalites killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur; 2 jawans dead, 2 injured.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
31 Naxalites, 2 Jawans Killed In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Encounter Representative Image (ANI)

31 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces on Sunday in the forests under the National Park area of ​​​​District Bijapur in Chhattisgarh.

According to Bastar police officials, the encounter broke out in the forests on Sunday morning which Two jawans lost their lives while the other two others were injured.

 

 

"12 Naxalites were killed in the encounter in the National Park area of Bijapur district," officials said.

"Two jawans lost their lives, while two others were injured in the gunfight. A search operation is ongoing in the area," officials added, ANI reported.

Search operation is going on, IG Bastar, P Sundarraj said.

 

