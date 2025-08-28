310 Dead, Crores Lost: Himachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon’s Deadly Toll SO Far

The ongoing monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 310 lives since June 20, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Of these, 158 people died in rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, and electrocution, while 152 deaths were due to road accidents.

The report, covering June 20 to August 27, states that 369 people have been injured and 38 are still missing. The heavy rains have also badly hit livestock, with 1,852 animals and over 25,700 poultry birds lost this season.

Damage to public and private property is massive. Losses to public infrastructure such as roads, water supply, and power lines are estimated at over ₹2,44,000 lakh. Private property damage, including houses, shops, cow sheds, and crops, is valued at more than ₹18,000 lakh, taking the total estimated loss to ₹2,62,336.38 lakh.

Mandi district has suffered the most, with 51 deaths (29 from rain-related incidents and 22 in road accidents) along with heavy damage to homes, farms, and power lines. Kangra reported 49 deaths, followed by Chamba with 36 and Shimla with 28.

According to the SDMA report, the 158 rain-related deaths include 33 from drowning, 17 in cloudbursts, 12 due to electrocution, 10 in landslides, and the rest from flash floods, snakebites, and accidental falls.

Officials have warned that the death toll could rise if weather conditions worsen in September. Repairing key infrastructure remains difficult because of frequent landslides and unstable slopes, especially in Kullu, Mandi, and Kinnaur districts.

Meanwhile, heavy monsoon rains have severely hit Himachal Pradesh, disrupting roads, electricity, and drinking water supply across the state. As of Wednesday evening, the SDMA reported 582 roads, including two national highways, still blocked, 1,155 electricity transformers down, and 346 water schemes out of service.

The SDMA’s State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said ongoing heavy rain is slowing down restoration work in several districts, with Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla among the worst affected. Kullu alone reported 166 blocked roads, including NH-03 and NH-305, along with severe damage to local routes.

Power cuts were worst in Mandi (295 transformers down) and Kullu (841 hit, including Lug Valley, Manikaran, and Larji). Water supply was also badly affected, with 88 schemes disrupted in Kullu and 64 in Mandi, leaving thousands without drinking water.

With weather alerts still in place, officials warned of more disruptions and possible casualties. District administrations have been told to focus on restoring key services and keep emergency shelters ready for stranded locals and travellers.