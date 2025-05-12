32 Airports Shut During India-Pak Conflict To Reopen, Confirms AAI — Check Full List

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday issued a notice regarding the reopening of 32 airports across northern and western India for civil flight operations, following a three-day temporary closure that had been extended until May 15.

It stated that the 32 airports, previously closed for civil aircraft operations until 05:29 hrs on May 15, 2025, are now open for civil flights with immediate effect, Airports Authority of India said in a statement.

Travellers are advised to check flight status directly with airlines and monitor airline websites for regular updates.

It is informed that 32 airports, which were temporarily closed for civil aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025, are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect.



It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with Airlines and… pic.twitter.com/Ljqu5XKePU — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

The airports that will gradually reopen include Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal, Bathinda, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Halwara, Pathankot, Jammu, Leh, Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar, Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla and Bhuj.

The opening of these airports which are close to the Pakistan border reflects a de-escalation in the cross-border hostilities which saw India successfully launching 'Operation Sindoor'.