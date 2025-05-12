Advertisement
32 Airports Shut During India-Pak Conflict To Reopen, Confirms AAI — Check Full List

Travellers are advised to check flight status directly with airlines and monitor airline websites for regular updates.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 12, 2025, 01:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
32 Airports Shut During India-Pak Conflict To Reopen, Confirms AAI — Check Full List Image: Freepik

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday issued a notice regarding the reopening of 32 airports across northern and western India for civil flight operations, following a three-day temporary closure that had been extended until May 15.

It stated that the 32 airports, previously closed for civil aircraft operations until 05:29 hrs on May 15, 2025, are now open for civil flights with immediate effect, Airports Authority of India said in a statement.

The airports that will gradually reopen include Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal, Bathinda, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Halwara, Pathankot, Jammu, Leh, Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar, Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla and Bhuj.

The opening of these airports which are close to the Pakistan border reflects a de-escalation in the cross-border hostilities which saw India successfully launching 'Operation Sindoor'.

 

 

