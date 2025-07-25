'32 Hours Booked': Marathon Discussion On Operation Sindoor Slated In Parliament Next Week

Monsoon Session: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that there will be a special discussion on the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on July 28 (Monday) and in the Rajya Sabha on July 29 (Tuesday).

On April 22, terrorists gunned down 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In response to the brutal attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Addressing the media, Rijiju stated that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convened a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) earlier in the day, during which it was reiterated that the Centre is prepared for a discussion on Operation Sindoor. He added that the discussion will be held for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha and for 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha.

“Today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), and it was reiterated that we are ready for a discussion on Operation Sindoor. It has been decided today that there will be a special discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor on Monday (28th July),” Rijiju said.

“We have told them that Operation Sindoor will be discussed first. We will decide which issues will be discussed after that... Operation Sindoor will be debated for 16 hours in the Lok Sabha on Monday (July 28) and for 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (July 29),” the Minister added.

“Before the monsoon session began, several opposition parties, including the Congress, had requested that Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack be discussed in Parliament. The government said we are ready to discuss it... The opposition has been creating a ruckus in Parliament from day one and protesting inside and outside Parliament and not allowing the House to function,” he said.

“In the first week of the monsoon session of Parliament, we have been able to pass only one bill... I urge all opposition parties not to disrupt the proceedings of Parliament,” Rijiju emphasised.

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, United States President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and on electoral rolls revision in Bihar.

Operation Sindoor Discussion

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the discussion on Operation Sindhoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday, with Rajya Sabha expected to take up the debate on Tuesday. According to sources cited by the news agency ANI, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey are expected to take part in the discussion in Lok Sabha. Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the discussion in both houses.

Meanwhile, sources also informed that Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar will be among the ministers who will take part in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister, EAM, and other ministers would participate in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha as well. PM Modi may also participate. ANI also reported that TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and GM Harish Balayogi are expected to take part in the discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha. From the Samajwadi Party, its chief Akhilesh Yadav and MP Rajiv Rai will take part in the debate.

Both houses have witnessed repeated adjournments since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 21.

