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  • /32 IAF bases, 2 S-400s and Parliament in ashes? The bizarre AI video Pakistan wants the world to believe post Operation Sindoor

32 IAF bases, 2 S-400s and Parliament in ashes? The bizarre AI video Pakistan wants the world to believe post Operation Sindoor

Pakistan’s Air Force Day video makes sweeping claims about the May 2025 conflict, including the destruction of Indian aircraft, S-400 systems and military bases. Independent evidence paints a different picture of the damage caused during the fighting.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 07:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 07:29 PM IST
32 IAF bases, 2 S-400s and Parliament in ashes? The bizarre AI video Pakistan wants the world to believe post Operation Sindoor
Image Credit: (Photo: Screengrab of the AI video released by the PAF)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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32 IAF bases, 2 S-400s and Parliament in ashes? The bizarre AI video Pakistan wants the world to believe post Operation Sindoor
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