/32 IAF bases, 2 S-400s and Parliament in ashes? The bizarre AI video Pakistan wants the world to believe post Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: Pakistan’s attempt to present its version of the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict comes with missiles, explosions, aircraft crashes and a long list of claimed targets. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released an AI-heavy video claiming that it hit 32 Indian Air Force (IAF) bases, destroyed two S-400 air defence systems and brought down eight Indian aircraft.
Released by the PAF’s Directorate General Public Relations on Air Force Day, the video, titled “Fizaon Ke Pasbaan”, offers a highly edited version of the conflict. It uses computer-generated graphics to show attacks on Indian military targets.
The claims go well beyond aircraft and air bases. The video shows alleged attacks on the Indian Parliament and INS Vikrant and claims that Pakistan disrupted India’s national power grid, fuel supply chain and military satellite capabilities.
One graphic states “32 IAF BASES HIT”. Another lists four Rafales, one Su-30MKI, one MiG-29, one Mirage-2000 and one Heron UAV as destroyed.
The video provides a visual version of events. Independent evidence supporting the scale of the claims is not presented along with it.
The claim that Pakistan struck 32 IAF bases is among the biggest assertions made in the video.
Such an operation would involve damage across a large number of military locations. The PAF video does not appear to show satellite images, identifiable runway damage, before-and-after photographs or verifiable images of destroyed hangars to support the claim.
There is publicly available satellite evidence from the other side of the conflict. A Washington Post analysis of more than two dozen satellite images and aftermath videos found damage at a minimum of six Pakistani airfields following Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor, India’s military offensive against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
The sites included Nur Khan, Bholari, Shahbaz, Sukkur and Mushaf. The analysis identified damage to hangars, runways and mobile buildings used by the PAF.
At Bholari, analysts found a large hole in an aircraft hangar. At Shahbaz, a large hangar and a control tower were damaged. Runway craters were also visible at Mushaf and Sheikh Zayed International Airport.
The difference is in the material available to examine. Satellite imagery can show where physical damage occurred and allow analysts to compare locations before and after an attack.
The PAF video also repeats the claim that Pakistan destroyed two Indian S-400 air defence systems.
Pakistan made a similar claim during the May 2025 conflict. India rejected it. The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit called reports of an S-400 being destroyed or damaged baseless, while the Ministry of Defence accused Pakistan of running a misinformation campaign around claims involving Indian airfields and S-400 systems.
Days later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adampur Air Force Station in Punjab and released photographs showing himself in front of an intact S-400 air defence system.
India later moved ahead with plans for more S-400 systems. In March 2026, it cleared the way for procurement of five additional systems, while a fourth squadron had arrived in the country by June.
The PAF video has now given the earlier disputed claim another appearance through computer-generated footage.
The video gives a detailed list of eight Indian aircraft it says were destroyed. The list includes four Rafales, one Su-30MKI, one MiG-29, one Mirage-2000 and one Heron UAV.
The then Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan acknowledged that India suffered initial aerial losses during the conflict. He rejected Pakistan’s higher tally and called the Pakistani claim “absolutely incorrect”. He said India changed its tactics after those initial losses and then carried out further strikes.
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh later gave his version of Pakistani losses. In August 2025, he said India had shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and one other military aircraft during the conflict. He said most of those aircraft were brought down by S-400 and cited electronic tracking data as confirmation.
The two sides have therefore presented very different versions of the air battle, with both acknowledging losses while disputing the scale claimed by the other.
The physical damage at Pakistani military facilities provides a separate record of the May conflict.
India carried out strikes against Pakistani military installations after Pakistani drone and missile attacks. On May 10, the MoD said Indian forces had struck Pakistani military targets, including air defence systems.
A Stimson Center post-conflict assessment found that Indian strikes hit at least 11 sites, including Nur Khan, Rafiqui, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Sargodha, Bholari and Jacobabad. Commercial satellite imagery confirmed attacks at most of the named locations.
The Washington Post described the strikes as the most extensive Indian air attacks on Pakistani military infrastructure since the 1971 war.
Pakistan also acknowledged damage to military facilities and the deaths of six PAF personnel after the strikes.
The satellite images showed damaged hangars, craters on runways and military buildings that had been hit.
The PAF video takes its claims beyond military targets. Its graphics claim that Pakistan disrupted India’s national power grid, fuel supply chain and military satellite capabilities.
One sequence shows infrastructure across India being hit, while other scenes depict cyber and electronic warfare operations.
Such operations can involve actions that are difficult to document through satellite images. However, physical damage to infrastructure can be examined through photographs, satellite imagery and other records.
The video does not present a comparable set of independently verifiable material along with these claims. Its evidence largely comes in the form of animated sequences showing missiles, explosions and damaged infrastructure.
The video also depicts an attack on the Indian Parliament complex. The sequence shows missiles moving towards a recognisable Indian landmark. The footage is computer-generated and does not establish that the Parliament complex was actually attacked.
Other sequences use similar imagery to show aircraft falling, Indian military sites being destroyed and explosions across the country.
The visuals create a specific picture of the conflict, while independent evidence would be needed to establish whether those events actually took place.
The PAF’s presentation also forms part of Pakistan’s military narrative about the May 2025 conflict. Pakistan elevated Army chief Asim Munir to the rank of field marshal shortly after the fighting ended. The government cited his “strategic brilliance and courageous leadership” and said he had ensured national security and defeated the adversary.
The PAF production presents the conflict in similarly direct terms. Its graphics show Indian bases being hit, aircraft being destroyed, S-400 systems being eliminated and major infrastructure being disrupted.
The actual record available from the conflict contains more detail. India suffered aircraft losses during the opening phase, a fact acknowledged by its senior military leadership. Indian forces later struck Pakistani military infrastructure, with commercial satellite imagery showing damage at multiple airfields.
The May 2025 fighting produced military losses on both sides and competing accounts of what happened in the air and on the ground. More than a year later, the PAF’s video adds another highly produced version of those events, with its biggest claims presented through animation rather than a comparable body of independent physical evidence.
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