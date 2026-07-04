"A truck was coming from the Bari side, and a bus was coming from Dholpur. There was a motorcycle next to it with a woman and a man. To save them, the bus swerved right in front of the truck. There was a head-on collision; the windshield broke. I was right at the front, so I know. Then I escaped through the windshield. I don't know (what happened next). The entire bus was full," he said.