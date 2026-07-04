At least 32 people were injured after a private bus collided head-on with a truck on National Highway-11B in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred on Khanpur Road near a Reliance petrol pump.
According to the police, the bus was travelling from Dholpur to Bari when the driver allegedly lost control while trying to avoid a motorcycle that suddenly came in front of the vehicle near the Dhanora turn. The bus then crashed into an oncoming truck.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Bari, Shravan Jhorar, said, "The accident took place on Khanpur Road near a Reliance petrol pump. Thirty-two people on the bus were injured. Following the doctors' advice, six of them have been referred elsewhere. Five were sent from here, and one person was taken to Dholpur directly from the scene of the accident."
Police teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the crash and shifted the injured to Bari Hospital by ambulance. Those with serious injuries were later referred to the district hospital in Dholpur. A crane was used to remove the damaged bus and truck from the highway, allowing traffic to resume.
Hari Kishan Mangal, Principal Medical Officer (PMO) of Bari Hospital, said around 30 injured passengers had been admitted to the hospital.
"About 30 injured people have been brought to the hospital. Most of them are men and women; there are only one or two children. Eight patients have been referred to the district hospital due to their serious condition. The rest are currently undergoing treatment here," he said.
Rajveer, one of the injured passengers, said the driver tried to save a couple travelling on a motorcycle before the collision.
"A truck was coming from the Bari side, and a bus was coming from Dholpur. There was a motorcycle next to it with a woman and a man. To save them, the bus swerved right in front of the truck. There was a head-on collision; the windshield broke. I was right at the front, so I know. Then I escaped through the windshield. I don't know (what happened next). The entire bus was full," he said.
Police said further investigation into the accident is underway.
(With ANI inputs)
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