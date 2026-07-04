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  • /32 injured in bus-truck collision in Rajasthan's Dholpur after driver loses control

32 injured in bus-truck collision in Rajasthan's Dholpur after driver loses control

According to the police, the bus was travelling from Dholpur to Bari when the driver allegedly lost control while trying to avoid a motorcycle that suddenly came in front of the vehicle near the Dhanora turn. The bus then crashed into an oncoming truck.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 09:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 09:00 PM IST
32 injured in bus-truck collision in Rajasthan's Dholpur after driver loses control
Image Credit: Representational Photo: ANI

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