Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday praised India’s disaster response forces for successfully rescuing more than 300 tourists stranded mid-air after a technical malfunction hit the Gulmarg Gondola cable car system in north Kashmir.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, "Applause to India’s disaster response forces for safely rescuing 300 tourists stranded mid-air in cable cars in Gulmarg, Kashmir. The disaster response teams comprising the SDRF, NDRF, Army personnel, local police, and the administration swung into action and rescued all the passengers stranded in 65 cable cars through a six-hour-long operation. The nation salutes the forces for their valor and skills.”

The SDRF, NDRF, Army personnel, local police, HAWS and civil administration jointly carried out a seven hour-long rescue operation and safely evacuated all stranded passengers from 65 cable cars and those who were at phase 1 kondgdori. Police said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He said the rescue teams immediately swung into action and displayed exemplary courage and professionalism during the operation.

“The nation salutes the forces for their valor and skill,” the Home Minister added.

Asia’s highest cable car “Gandola Cable Car,” stopped suddenly after the malfunction caused triggering panic among tourists amid heavy rains and winds in the area around 10500ft above from sea level.

Around 65 cable cars got stuck in mid-air having around 320 people in them. A distress call was made from the Gondola Management Authority, following which the Jammu and Kashmir Police, SDRF 14 teams, NDRF 1 team, HAWS ( high altitude warfare school ) and the Indian Army swiftly rushed towards the affected area.

The operation was personally monitored by DGP J&K Nalin Prabhat, Dy. CM Surinder Chowdhry, IGP Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi, DG SDRF, GOC 19div, they remained on the spot till the operation concluded.

DG J&K Police Nalin Prabhat said “ today around 1.20 we came to know about technical snag in Gulmarg gondola and cabins and tourists are stuck , our first responder was sho Gulmarg who with his team reached the spot then SDRF 14 teams were pressed in along them our armed police mountain rescue 8 teams were also pressed in the snow leopards force joined along with police and SDRF Indian army and NDRF also joined the rescue operation and we together concluded this operation successfully and all 320 tourist were rescued”

320 precious tourists' lives who were stranded mid-air for hours were saved due to the prompt rescue operation jointly conducted by disaster management and security forces teams. The SDRF team members climbed the cable car polls and reached to the stuck cars, and then one by one tourist were dropped down with the help of mountain ropes, making sure every tourist safely land on earth. Around 45 people were carried on carts to Gulmarg who were not able to walk the tough terrain.

Eyewitnesses said several tourists, including women and children, panicked after the gondola stopped abruptly mid-air. The disaster management teams, seeing the panic, announced on the speaker that all efforts are being pressed in the tourist area should remain calm and not panic. Meanwhile Dy.CM Chowdhry said that the incident will also be investigated to determine how and why this happened.

Dy CM Surinder Chowdry said, “I have personally supervised the operation of around 260 people in 63 cabin are rescued. Army, police, and SDRF played the thief role. I will report to CM, and the matter will be investigated to determine why this happened.”

Source in cable car said that cable car which gave around 65 cars is supposed to carry 3500 people in a day and it should work 6-8 hours only but due to huge rush of tourists the norms are not often followed and it give birth this type of situations, they said the cable car gear box stopped working seems it was because of heavy load and non-stop work, authorities are supposed to conduct the enquiry to know the exact cause of snag.



