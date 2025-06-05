326 Agniveers Pass Out From J&K Light Infantry Regiment In Srinagar

The passing out parade of the fifth batch of Agniveers of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Regiment of Indian Army was held at Bana Singh Parade Ground of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Srinagar on June 5, 2025. The parade was presided over by General Manish Airy Corps.

The JKLI Regiment, a unit composed mainly of recruits from Jammu and Kashmir, known for its distinguished history, including significant contribution during the Kargil war, today inducted 326 Agniveers after completing 31 weeks of rigorous training and now they will serve the nation in different parts of the country.

The parade witnessed a ceremonial march-past with precision drills, showcasing the discipline and training of the Agniveers. The event also included the attestation ceremony, where the recruits were officially made soldiers, often accompanied by the national anthem and regimental songs such as "Balidaanam Veer Lakshanam". Awards were presented to outstanding recruits for excellence in training, physical fitness, and other military skills. The new recruits said that their dream has come true and now they will serve the nation in whatever way they are asked to work.

Recruit Majeed said I am lucky that I got a place in Bhariyana and will serve the country with all my heart and soul. Today my childhood dream has come true.

Family members of the Agniveers were present in large numbers to witness this occasion of the recruits becoming soldiers. They all felt proud that their sons are now the protectors of the nation and said that we are proud and we want their sons to serve the nation with full dedication and high spirits.

Abdul Kareem, whose son joined the army today, said, "My son was very desperate to join the army. Today I am very happy that his dream has come true. He will go wherever he is sent for the country."

The parade was the culmination of rigorous training for the Agniveers, who are part of the Agneepath recruitment scheme launched by the Government of India. The scheme involves a four-year service period, after which the selected recruits are given the option to remain in the army.