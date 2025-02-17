33 Gujarat Natives Deported From US, Land At Ahmedabad Airport From Amritsar

Two flights carrying 33 natives of Gujarat, deported from the US for illegal stay, landed at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport from Amritsar on Monday, officials confirmed. These individuals are part of a larger group of 112 Indians who arrived in Amritsar late Sunday on a US military aircraft.

This latest batch of deportees has pushed the total number of Gujarat residents sent back from the US to 74 since February 6. The deportees, including children, were swiftly transported to their respective hometowns across Gujarat in police vehicles shortly after their arrival.

Airport Police Station Inspector SG Khambhla provided details, stating, “Soon after they arrived at the Ahmedabad airport, the 33 immigrants, including children, were transported to their respective native places in Gujarat in police vehicles.”

The deportees arrived in two separate flights. Three individuals—two from Mehsana and one from Gandhinagar district—landed around 12 noon, while the remaining 30 arrived on another flight at approximately 2 pm. Police vehicles were stationed at the airport to ensure smooth transportation of the deportees to their native districts.

This isn’t the first such incident in recent weeks. On February 16, a plane carrying eight Gujarat residents, part of a group of 116 Indians deported from the US, had landed at Ahmedabad airport. Similarly, on February 6, a flight carrying 33 immigrants from Gujarat, among 104 Indian deportees, had arrived in Ahmedabad. These individuals were transported to their hometowns, primarily in Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Patan, and Ahmedabad districts.

The US has been actively deporting individuals found to be staying illegally in the country, with a significant number of Indian nationals, particularly from Gujarat, being sent back in recent weeks. The process has been coordinated with Indian authorities to ensure the safe return and transportation of the deportees to their native places.