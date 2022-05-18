हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railway

33-year-old Railway employee, while working on rail track, crushed by train in Greater Noida

He was working on the rail track segment near Dadri when the incident involving the Ranchi Garib Rath Express train occurred, the PTI news agency reported.

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Noida: A railway employee died on duty after he was allegedly run over by a train in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said. Sunil Kumar Verma (33) was working on the rail track segment near Dadri when the incident involving the Ranchi Garib Rath Express train occurred around 10.30 am, they added.

"Verma hailed from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh. He was staying at a rented accommodation in Dadri. He was working with the railways as technician grade one (signal)," a police spokesperson said.

"He was working at signal 1412/23-25 when he got hit by train number 12877 Ranchi Garib Rath and died," the official said.

The family members of the deceased are being contacted and further legal proceedings are being carried out by the Dadri police, the official added. 

Tags:
Indian RailwayRailwayGreater Noidatrain accident
