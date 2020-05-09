3320 coronavirus cases and 95 deaths in 24 hours; India’s COVID-19 tally inches closer to 60000-mark

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday (May 9, 2020) recorded 3320 new cases of coronavirus infection and 95 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in India rose to 59,662, including 39,834 active cases, 17,847 cured/discharged and one migrated, and 1981 fatalities.

India's COVID-19 count is slowly inching towards 60,000-mark as the states recorded over 3,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 39,834, while 17,846 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. "Thus, around 29.91 per cent patients have recovered so far," the Health Ministry said. The total number of cases also include 111 foreign nationals.

A total 95 deaths were reported since Friday morning, of which 37 in Maharashtra, 24 in Gujarat, nine in West Bengal, seven in Madhya Pradesh, four each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and two from Delhi and one each from Punjab and Haryana, it added.

Maharashtra also witnessed the biggest spike in the single-day death toll. At least 37 people died in the state in the last 24 hours. Gujarat reported 24 deaths on Friday. The number of active coronavirus patients in the country stood at 39,834. On a brighter side, nearly 30% of total coronavirus cases were recovered from the disease.

The coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and West Bengal are on the rise. Tamil Nadu again added 600 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The state saw the biggest jump in COVID-19 count this week. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state stood at 6,009.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu were the latest states to confirm more than 6,000 coronavirus cases after Maharashtra and Gujarat. At least 300 people confirmed positive for coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally in the national capital to 6,318.

Here's the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1887 842 41 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 59 34 1 5 Bihar 571 297 5 6 Chandigarh 150 21 1 7 Chhattisgarh 59 38 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 6318 2020 68 10 Goa 7 7 0 11 Gujarat 7402 1872 449 12 Haryana 647 279 8 13 Himachal Pradesh 50 38 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 823 364 9 15 Jharkhand 132 52 3 16 Karnataka 753 376 30 17 Kerala 503 484 4 18 Ladakh 42 17 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 3341 1349 200 20 Maharashtra 19063 3470 731 21 Manipur 2 2 0 22 Meghalaya 12 10 1 23 Mizoram 1 0 0 24 Odisha 271 63 2 25 Puducherry 9 6 0 26 Punjab 1731 152 29 27 Rajasthan 3579 1916 101 28 Tamil Nadu 6009 1605 40 29 Telengana 1133 700 29 30 Tripura 118 2 0 31 Uttarakhand 63 46 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 3214 1387 66 33 West Bengal 1678 364 160 Total number of confirmed cases in India 59662* 17847 1981 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Maharashtra's coronavirus count increased to 19,063. The state witnessed 1,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state stood at 731. Maharashtra was the only state to record over 10,000 coronavirus cases in India and more than 700 fatalities.

As many as 216 districts in the country have not reported any COVID-19 cases till now, 42 districts have not registered any infections in the last 28 days and 29 districts have not recorded any case in the last 21 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

ICMR will conduct clinical trials to assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma therapy in 21 hospitals, Luv Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said.