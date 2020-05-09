3320 coronavirus cases and 95 deaths in 24 hours; India’s COVID-19 tally inches closer to 60000-mark

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday (May 9, 2020) recorded 3320 new cases of coronavirus infection and 95 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in India rose to 59,662, including 39,834 active cases, 17,847 cured/discharged and one migrated, and 1981 fatalities.
India's COVID-19 count is slowly inching towards 60,000-mark as the states recorded over 3,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 39,834, while 17,846 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. "Thus, around 29.91 per cent patients have recovered so far," the Health Ministry said. The total number of cases also include 111 foreign nationals.
A total 95 deaths were reported since Friday morning, of which 37 in Maharashtra, 24 in Gujarat, nine in West Bengal, seven in Madhya Pradesh, four each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and two from Delhi and one each from Punjab and Haryana, it added.
Maharashtra also witnessed the biggest spike in the single-day death toll. At least 37 people died in the state in the last 24 hours. Gujarat reported 24 deaths on Friday. The number of active coronavirus patients in the country stood at 39,834. On a brighter side, nearly 30% of total coronavirus cases were recovered from the disease.
The coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and West Bengal are on the rise. Tamil Nadu again added 600 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The state saw the biggest jump in COVID-19 count this week. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state stood at 6,009.
Delhi and Tamil Nadu were the latest states to confirm more than 6,000 coronavirus cases after Maharashtra and Gujarat. At least 300 people confirmed positive for coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally in the national capital to 6,318.
Here's the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1887
|842
|41
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|59
|34
|1
|5
|Bihar
|571
|297
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|150
|21
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|38
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|6318
|2020
|68
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|7402
|1872
|449
|12
|Haryana
|647
|279
|8
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|50
|38
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|823
|364
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|132
|52
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|753
|376
|30
|17
|Kerala
|503
|484
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|42
|17
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3341
|1349
|200
|20
|Maharashtra
|19063
|3470
|731
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|12
|10
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|271
|63
|2
|25
|Puducherry
|9
|6
|0
|26
|Punjab
|1731
|152
|29
|27
|Rajasthan
|3579
|1916
|101
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|6009
|1605
|40
|29
|Telengana
|1133
|700
|29
|30
|Tripura
|118
|2
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|63
|46
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|3214
|1387
|66
|33
|West Bengal
|1678
|364
|160
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|59662*
|17847
|1981
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Maharashtra's coronavirus count increased to 19,063. The state witnessed 1,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state stood at 731. Maharashtra was the only state to record over 10,000 coronavirus cases in India and more than 700 fatalities.
As many as 216 districts in the country have not reported any COVID-19 cases till now, 42 districts have not registered any infections in the last 28 days and 29 districts have not recorded any case in the last 21 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.
ICMR will conduct clinical trials to assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma therapy in 21 hospitals, Luv Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said.