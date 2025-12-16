Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2996737https://zeenews.india.com/india/34-maoist-cadres-surrender-in-bijapur-with-rs-84-lakh-combined-bounty-2996737.html
NewsIndia34 Maoist Cadres Surrender In Bijapur With Rs 84 Lakh Combined Bounty
NAXAL SURRENDERS IN CHHATTISGARH

34 Maoist Cadres Surrender In Bijapur With Rs 84 Lakh Combined Bounty

The surrendered cadres, primarily from the South Sub-Zonal Bureau, also include members linked to the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), Telangana State Committee, and Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) Division.

|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 05:36 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

34 Maoist Cadres Surrender In Bijapur With Rs 84 Lakh Combined BountyPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

In a significant victory for anti-Naxal operations, 34 Maoist cadres, including 7 women, surrendered before senior police and CRPF officials in Bijapur district on Tuesday, carrying a combined bounty of Rs 84 lakh. 

The surrendered cadres, primarily from the South Sub-Zonal Bureau, also include members linked to the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), Telangana State Committee, and Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) Division.

Key figures include a Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) from the Keralapal Area Committee with a Rs 8 lakh bounty, several PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) members, Area Committee Members (ACMs), platoon leaders, militia commanders, and frontal organisation office-bearers like DAKMS and CNM presidents.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disillusioned with Maoist ideology, they pledged allegiance to the Indian Constitution, vowing a peaceful life. Each received an immediate Rs 50,000 incentive under the state's rehabilitation policy, Police officials said.

The surrender occurred amid joint efforts by District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA, and CRPF battalions, influenced by the Chhattisgarh government's "Puna Margam: Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation" campaign—a reintegration drive—and the "Niyad Nellanar" scheme delivering development to remote villages.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav appealed to the remaining Maoists, "abandon violence without fear. The government's policies ensure a secure, respectable future."

He highlighted family desires for normal lives.

Since January 2024, Bijapur has seen over 824 surrenders (per local claims, aligning with reports of 790+ by late 2025), alongside arrests and encounters, reflecting intensified operations.

Statewide, thousands have surrendered in 2025, weakening Maoist structures in Bastar.

Officials credit proactive security, trust-building, and welfare initiatives for transforming fear into dialogue and development in South Bastar.

Rehabilitation processes, including legal formalities and reintegration support, are underway. This marks another step toward Chhattisgarh's goal of lasting peace in Naxal-affected regions.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Restaurant food
When You Want Restaurant Taste Without Leaving Bed
Technology news
Did You Know? How Many Indian Business Leaders Pick AI As Top Tech: Report
face serum
Face Serums That Brighten, Repair & Transform Your Skin
Viral video
Girl Tells Dad About Her 11-Year-Old Inter-Caste Boyfriend; What Happened Next
Viral video
Viral: TTE Grabs Passenger By Collar, Train Tussle Sparks Safety Debate
naxal surrenders in chhattisgarh
34 Maoist Cadres Surrender In Bijapur With Rs 84 Lakh Combined Bounty
Ethnic Mojaris
Mojaris That Blend Comfort, Culture & Charm
Technology news
Google Translate Brings Real-Time Translation to Any Headphones; How To Use It
gold plated bracelet
Bracelets That Add Instant Charm to Every Outfit
safe food
When You Want to Try Something New but Safe