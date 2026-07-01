Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /₹35 crore bribe offer, three arrests: Was there a plot to topple Vijay's Govt?

₹35 crore bribe offer, three arrests: Was there a plot to topple Vijay's Govt?

In his complaint, the MLA alleged that Thirunavukkarasu urged him to vote in a particular way during a proposed resolution against the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. He further claimed that he was offered up to ₹35 crore as an inducement to support the move.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 03:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 03:28 PM IST
₹35 crore bribe offer, three arrests: Was there a plot to topple Vijay's Govt?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador lodge complaint to FIFA over Mexican fans hotel fireworks before Round of 32 clash
FIFA World Cup 202613 min ago
2
Tamil Nadu politics15 min ago
3
Hindu Marriage Act17 min ago
4
Mexican31 min ago
5
Japan32 min ago