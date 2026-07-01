An alleged bid to influence a legislator's vote has sparked a political row in Tamil Nadu after MLA N Elaiyaraja claimed he was offered ₹35 crore to vote in a particular manner during a proposed resolution in the State Assembly. Following his complaint, police have arrested three people and launched an investigation into the alleged conspiracy.
According to officials, Elaiyaraja lodged a complaint with the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police on June 29, alleging that a man identified as Thirunavukkarasu approached him claiming to represent an opinion polling organisation named Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS). The accused allegedly said he was acting on behalf of members of a major political party.
In his complaint, the MLA alleged that Thirunavukkarasu urged him to vote in a particular way during a proposed resolution against the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. He further claimed that he was offered up to ₹35 crore as an inducement to support the move.
Elaiyaraja also alleged that after he refused the offer, he was threatened and warned against revealing the conversation to anyone.
Based on the complaint, the D1 Triplicane Police registered a case and arrested Thirunavukkarasu of Arumbakkam, Naresh from Tiruchirappalli, and Thiyagarajan of Medavakkam. Police said the three were allegedly involved in the conspiracy.
During the investigation, police found that V Ashok Kumar, the brother of former DMK minister and current MLA V Senthil Balaji, had met the accused Naresh in Chennai. Investigators also alleged that Thirunavukkarasu was acting on instructions linked to V Senthil Balaji and V Ashok Kumar.
Police said the investigation is continuing and further enquiries are underway.
The case comes months after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in which TVK secured 108 seats in its maiden electoral contest, ending the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK-led political blocs. Following the victory, Vijay was sworn in as the state's 13th Chief Minister and later assumed office at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai.
(With ANI inputs)
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