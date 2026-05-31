35 ministers to be inducted into West Bengal government tomorrow: CM Suvendu Adhikari

As part of a major West Bengal Cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced the induction of 35 ministers into the state government at an oath-taking ceremony on Monday.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister stated that Governor RN Ravi will administer the oath of office to the new ministers at Nabanna at 11 am tomorrow.



"Tomorrow, a full-fledged Council of Ministers of the elected nationalist government will be formed by the verdict of the people of West Bengal. For the purpose of expanding the Council of Ministers, 35 ministers of the West Bengal government will take their oaths at Nabanna at 11 a.m. His Excellency the Governor Shri R. N. Ravi will administer their oaths at Nabanna," said CM Suvendu Adhikari.



Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expected to be assigned key portfolios in the state administration.

Earlier on May 18, the West Bengal Cabinet had approved the constitution of two commissions to address institutional corruption and atrocities against women, announced state Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday.

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Both commissions are set to be headed by retired judges of the Calcutta High Court and will officially begin their proceedings from June 1.



Speaking on the Cabinet's decision, the Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, said, "The Cabinet has approved the constitution of a Commission against Institutional Corruption, which will be headed by retired Kolkata High Court judge, Justice Biswajeet Basu. The Cabinet also approved a Commission for atrocities against women. This will be chaired by retired Justice Samapti Chatterjee."



The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is committed to transparency and the protection of citizens' rights.



"Both the commissions will begin work from June 1," he said.