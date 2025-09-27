'So Disturbing': DMK Blames Vijay And Organisers For Negligence In Karur Rally Stampede

At least 36 people, including children, died in a tragic crowd stampede during a political rally held by Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in Karur district. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for accountability. DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai described the heartbreaking scenes of parents mourning their children as “so, so disturbing.”

Speaking to NDTV, he alleged that the tragedy was a result of deliberate negligence by Vijay and the event organisers, who made attendees wait for nearly six hours under the scorching sun to increase crowd density.

He said, “Vijay had announced the rally to start at 8:45 am, but it was delayed deliberately to mobilise larger crowds. This is a cheap tactic, and criminal negligence must be investigated,” Annadurai said. He further demanded that those responsible be arrested, stating, “Vijay is culpable and cannot escape accountability.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to an NDTV report, Police sources confirmed that the stampede occurred when crowds surged forward at a point, causing people to fall. A senior officer estimated that around 30,000 people had gathered at the venue by the time Vijay arrived, more than six hours late, leading to uncontrollable crowding.

The tragedy follows similar concerns raised during Vijay’s debut rally in Trichy earlier this month, which caused a severe traffic jam due to massive crowds.

BJP leader Ashvathaman Allimuthu called the incident “very sad and shocking,” urging the organisers and state authorities to exercise greater caution. He also agreed with accusations that the delay was a deliberate ploy to increase crowd size, noting that Vijay’s rallies are mostly held on weekends, attracting larger audiences.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his grief on social media and ordered immediate medical aid and assistance to the injured. “Reports from Karur are saddening. I have instructed officials to ensure urgent treatment and restore normalcy,” Stalin said.

Vijay is currently touring Tamil Nadu, with plans to hold public meetings across all 38 districts, predominantly on Saturdays. The DMK has urged him to take responsibility for the tragedy, highlighting that Tamil Nadu has yet to see an actor successfully transition to chief minister after legends such as MGR and Jayalalithaa.