Panic, Crowd Surge At Vijay’s Rally: Here’s What We Know So Far About Karur Stampede

At least 36 people, including several children, have died and several injured in a tragic stampede during a political rally held by actor-turned-politician and TVK chief Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The chaos reportedly began during Vijay's speech, leading to mass fainting and a stampede due to overcrowding. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has ordered immediate medical aid and sent ministers and officials to oversee the response, with patients being treated in both government and private hospitals. Doctors from nearby districts were called in, and private hospitals were told not to charge the victims.

Leaders across party lines, including PM Modi, CM Stalin, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, ADMK’s Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and BJP’s K Annamalai, expressed condolences and called for swift action. Allegations have surfaced about poor crowd management and a possible power outage during the event. Political leaders have demanded an investigation into the lapses in security and compensation for the victims’ families. The situation remains tense, with police having to manage crowds around hospitals and the rally site.

Here Is The Top Uodate Of Vijay Rally Stampede

- Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay was scheduled to arrive in Karur around noon on Saturday, but his visit was delayed by nearly six hours.

- By the time he reached the venue, the gathering had swelled significantly, and many people began fainting due to the heat and overcrowding.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prident Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister Amit Shah also expressed condolence following the heart-wrenching incident.

- CMO expressed the deep condolence and confirmed that 36 people, including 8 children and 16 women, lost their lives in the crowd crush at the political campaign meeting of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in Karur.

- State government also announced the financial aid of Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each for undergoing intensive medical treatment in hospitals.

- Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh visited Karur Medical College and Hospital to meet the people injured during TVK Chief Vijay's campaign rally.

- Amit Shah spoke with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Governor R. N. Ravi regarding the stampede incident in Karur. Shah inquired about the situation and assured that the central government will provide all possible assistance if required: Sources