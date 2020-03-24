37 coronavirus COVID-19 infected patients in India cured and discharged; over 1 lakh recover globally

NEW DELHI: Not all is lost in global fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the desperate measures taken by the governments world over and general public after its outbreak in China is now yielding positive results. It has now emerged that at least 37 Coronavirus COVID-19 infected patients in India have been fully cured and discharged.

While the number of Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in India is nearing the dreaded 500 mark, 37 persons have been cured and discharged, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday (March 24, 2020). The figure includes at least 41 foreign nationals, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to latest figures from ICMR, 492 persons have been infected by the new virus as of March 24 of which there are 446 active cases, 37 recovered cases and 9 deaths so far.

The Centre and state governments have ordered complete lockdown in more than 80 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported. Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala etc have already announced lockdown in many districts as a precationery measure.

Inter-state passenger bus and trains services have been suspended till March 31 as well. The Centre has also suspended visas till April 15. As per official figures, over 15 lakh people have been screened at various airports in India so far.

The Health Ministry has urged people to contact their emergency helpline number - +91-11-23978046 - for all queries and assistance on coronavirus which has now been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation . India's first case was reported on January 30 from Kerala.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has claimed more than 16,000 live worldwide so far, but the total number of COVID-19 recovery cases has crossed 1 lakh mark on Tuesday. As many as 102,069 people have been recovered globally from the coronavirus disease.

In China, the epicentre of the COVID-19 epidemic, has the highest number of recovery cases with 73,159. While the hotspot, Italy is severely suffered due to the coronavirus disease as only 7,432 recovery cases reported in the country with 6,077 fatalities so far. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Italy is 63,927 till now.

However, in many recovery cases, the virus has also reappeared for the second time with a more impact that also caused the death of the recovered patient.

Therefore, the COVID-19 cured patients are being discharged only after 14 days of the recovery. Doctors also advise the discharged patient to take utmost care as the coronavirus disease takes a toll on the immune system.

After Italy, now the United States is witnessing a rapid upsurge in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Spain, Germany, and Iran are the other countries that are highly affected by the COVID-19 virus.