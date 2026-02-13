37-year-old man dies during TVK chief Vijay's rally in Salem; probe on

TVK rally in Maharashtra: A 37-year-old man dies after reportedly suffering a heart attack during TVK’s political meeting in Salem on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Suraj, suddenly collapses at the venue and is rushed for medical attention, but doctors declare him dead. Police say further inquiries into the incident are underway.

Visuals from outside the Salem hospital show a police presence as officials gather more details.

Earlier today, during a rally, TVK chief Vijay urged people not to decline money for votes if offered by his rivals in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls, "do vote for the whistle", he said, pointing to his party's TVK symbol at a mega rally in Salem on Friday.

As per the reports, speaking in Tamil, Vijay slammed the ruling DMK and the main opposition AIADMK, saying he is not like "those who depend on allies".

Actor turned politician Vijay, who commands a huge fan base for his work in Tamil cinema, is positioning himself as a fresh alternative to the long standing bipolar politics in Tamil Nadu as the state heads toward Assembly elections in April-May.

Earlier in the day, he took aim at DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin over the announcement of a ₹2,000 “summer special package” and the advance disbursal under the Kalaignar Women’s Rights Scheme. Vijay claimed the move was a reaction to the growing support his party has been receiving from women voters across the state.

In a post on X, Vijay questioned the timing of the government’s announcement. “How did the summer special package suddenly become ₹2,000? Is summer arriving only this year?” he asked. He also raised doubts over the early disbursal of funds under the women’s rights scheme, pointing out that the amount, typically credited on the 15th of every month, was being released and publicised on the 13th instead.

Ahead of the Salem rally, TVK district secretary Parthiban said several party workers and supporters were left disappointed after failing to obtain entry passes. However, he noted that the party had arranged for special live-streaming so that those unable to attend in person could still watch the event.

The actor-founded party has been particularly vigilant about crowd control ever since a stampede during Vijay’s roadshow and rally in Karur district in September 2025 claimed more than 40 lives, prompting tighter safety measures at public gatherings.