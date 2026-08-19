/'38 sports disciplines along with four para sports to be organised this year': CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

The Chief Minister asserted, “Promotion of sports culture can be the most effective tool in the state government’s crusade against drugs and that is why we are focusing on promoting sports. Youth involved in sports have no time even to look at drugs because they are using all their might to excel in their respective fields. This will go a long way in eliminating the curse of drugs from the state and making our youth equal partners in the social and economic development of Punjab.” The concept note for the 2026 edition also positions Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan as an important vehicle for strengthening the state’s sporting culture and channelising youth energy towards sport.