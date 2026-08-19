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'38 sports disciplines along with four para sports to be organised this year': CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

The grand sporting event, aimed at reviving Punjab’s sporting culture and channelising the energy of youth towards sports, will begin with the opening ceremony at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium in Bathinda and conclude with the closing ceremony in Patiala. The 2026 edition has been planned as the biggest edition of the sporting extravaganza so far.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 09:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 09:24 PM IST
'38 sports disciplines along with four para sports to be organised this year': CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

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'38 sports disciplines along with four para sports to be organised this year': CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
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