/39 injured after a bus carrying Amarnath yatris skids off road in J&K’s Ganderbal

According to updates, among the 39 injured, two sustained head injuries while four have multiple injuries. All injured pilgrims are stable as of now and are under medical observation.

The accident occurred in the early hours near the S-Mode area of Hariganiwan in the Gund area. The bus, bearing registration number AR11 D5655 and carrying nearly 40 devotees, was en route to the Holy Amarnath Cave Shrine when it reportedly lost control, veered off the road, and fell into the gorge.