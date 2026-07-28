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  • /39 injured after a bus carrying Amarnath yatris skids off road in J&K’s Ganderbal

39 injured after a bus carrying Amarnath yatris skids off road in J&K’s Ganderbal

The cause of the accident is not yet known. Police have registered the case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the bus skidding off the road.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 09:43 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
39 injured after a bus carrying Amarnath yatris skids off road in J&K’s Ganderbal
Image Credit: Bus carrying Amarnath Yatris plunges into a deep gorge in J&K's Ganderbal district.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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