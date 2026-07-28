/39 injured after a bus carrying Amarnath yatris skids off road in J&K’s Ganderbal

Thirty-nine Amarnath pilgrims were injured on Tuesday after their bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, officials said. No loss of life has been reported in the incident.
According to updates, among the 39 injured, two sustained head injuries while four have multiple injuries. All injured pilgrims are stable as of now and are under medical observation.
The accident occurred in the early hours near the S-Mode area of Hariganiwan in the Gund area. The bus, bearing registration number AR11 D5655 and carrying nearly 40 devotees, was en route to the Holy Amarnath Cave Shrine when it reportedly lost control, veered off the road, and fell into the gorge.
“The accident occurred when the driver of the Yatri bus bearing registration number AR11 D5655 lost control of the wheel near Hariganiwan, after which the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge," the officials said.
Rescue operations were swiftly launched by the CRPF, ITBP, Jammu and Kashmir Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local volunteers. The injured passengers were extricated from the damaged vehicle and initially shifted to Sub-District Hospital Kangan for treatment. They were later transferred to SKIMS Soura for advanced medical care.
The pilgrims hail from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi.
The cause of the accident is not yet known. Police have registered the case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the bus skidding off the road.
Meanwhile, over 4.26 lakh pilgrims have visited the sacred Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district within the first 25 days of this year's 57-day Yatra. On Monday alone, nearly 12,000 devotees performed darshan at the 3,880-meter-high shrine, with 11,996 using the Baltal route.
The pilgrimage momentum remains steady, with a new convoy of 3,029 pilgrims leaving Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas on Tuesday morning for the Baltal base camp. Meanwhile, operations along the Pahalgam route were temporarily paused for day-long track maintenance.
Rituals for the sacred Chhari Mubarak are scheduled to commence on Ashad Purnima July 29 at Pahalgam, led by custodian Mahant Deependra Giri Ji. The ceremonial procession will include Bhoomi Pujan, Navgrah Puja, and Dawajarohan, followed by visits to the Ganeshbal Temple and the ancient Martand Sun Temple in Mattan.
In an unrelated development, local authorities confirmed that police have taken cognizance of an accident in the area and launched an inquiry to ascertain its underlying cause.
(with agencies input)
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