3967 new coronavirus cases and 100 deaths in past 24 hours; India’s COVID-19 tally nears 82K-mark

New Delhi: With 3,967 new cases of coronavirus infection and 100 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally reached 81970, the Union Health Ministry stated on Friday.

Of the total cases, 51401 are active and 2,649 are fatalities so far while at least 27,919 people have recovered from the disease, the Health Ministry said.

Two states, Goa and Manipur, which were earlier declared COVID-19 free, have reported fresh corona positive cases, the Health Ministry stated.

After being COVID-19 free for many days, Goa reported seven fresh cases, that took the total number of cases here to 14. Similarly, in Manipur a fresh case emerged after 26 days, taking the total tally in this Northeast state to three so far.

Here's the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2205 1192 48 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 87 39 2 5 Bihar 994 411 7 6 Chandigarh 191 37 3 7 Chhattisgarh 60 56 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 8470 3045 115 10 Goa 14 7 0 11 Gujarat 9591 3753 586 12 Haryana 818 439 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 74 39 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 983 485 11 15 Jharkhand 197 87 3 16 Karnataka 987 460 35 17 Kerala 560 491 4 18 Ladakh 43 22 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 4426 2171 237 20 Maharashtra 27524 6059 1019 21 Manipur 3 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 11 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 611 158 3 25 Puducherry 13 9 1 26 Punjab 1935 223 32 27 Rajasthan 4534 2580 125 28 Tamil Nadu 9674 2240 66 29 Telengana 1414 950 34 30 Tripura 156 29 0 31 Uttarakhand 78 50 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 3902 2072 88 33 West Bengal 2377 768 215 Total number of confirmed cases in India 81970# 27920 2649 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

In Maharashtra, the Covid-19 cases climbed to 27,524 followed by Tamil Nadu, which has reported 9,674 and Gujarat has 9,591 cases so far.

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 1019, followed by 586 in Gujarat and 237 in Madhya Pradesh.

At least 8,470 people in the national capital have been infected with the highly contagious coronavirus.

Other states which have reported more than 3,000 cases are Rajasthan (4,534), Madhya Pradesh (4,426) and Uttar Pradesh (3,902).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (2,377), Andhra Pradesh (2,205), Punjab (1,935) and Telangana (1414).

Among other major states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are, Bihar (994), Haryana (818), Jammu and Kashmir (983), Karnataka (987), Kerala (560), Odisha (611), Tripura (156) and Chandigarh (191).

States/UTs that have zero coronavirus cases are Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

