3rd edition of the Kashmir Literature Festival 2026 inaugurated at SKICC

A huge gathering participated in the inaugural function of the 3rd edition of the Kashmir Literature Festival (KLF) 2026 held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. Literary personalities, academicians, artists, and members of civil society attended the two-day festival dedicated to Kashmir’s literary and cultural heritage.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha inaugurated the festival, which brought together voices from different intellectual fields for sessions, panel discussions, poetry readings, storytelling events, and cultural debates.

Addressing the gathering, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the importance of literature and described it as a bridge between cultures and generations. He praised the organisers for providing a platform to writers, scholars, artists, and readers for meaningful discussions on Kashmir’s literary traditions.

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Students from various districts of the Kashmir Valley also participated in the festival and interacted with renowned writers, scholars, former diplomats, artists, and intellectuals from across the country.

Prominent guests at the festival included former Indian diplomat Ambassador Deepak Vohra, Retired Lieutenant General D.P. Pandey, Mrs Usha Pandey, artist Rouble Nagi, Kashmiri poet and writer Shafi Shauq, and academician Professor Amitabh Mattoo.

Speaking during the event, Professor Amitabh Mattoo said the literary festival was an important initiative to reconnect with Kashmir’s rich intellectual legacy.

“I think it’s a great idea to have a literary festival here because Kashmir is known for its beauty, but unfortunately also for its troubles. What many people don’t realize is that Kashmir was once a repository of great ideas and great literature. This is an effort to rediscover the Kashmir of Abhinavagupta, Sheikh-ul-Alam, Lal Ded, and contemporary literary figures such as Rehman Rahi, Mehjoor, and Professor Shafi Shauq,” he said.

Professor Mattoo added that the festival provides a platform to mainstream Kashmiri literature while introducing visiting writers to the region’s unique artistic and cultural sensibilities. He said the initiative would encourage the younger generation to read books and participate in literary discussions at a time when artificial intelligence and the internet are increasingly replacing traditional reading habits.

The organisers said the Kashmir Literature Festival has evolved into a broader cultural platform that goes beyond literature. While books remain the central focus, the festival also promotes discussions on art, music, heritage, and cultural traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

This year’s edition of the festival features book and cover launches, panel discussions, debates, storytelling sessions, poetry recitals, open-mic performances, karaoke evenings, and cultural showcases celebrating Kashmiri cuisine, handicrafts, and artistic traditions.

Former Indian diplomat Deepak Vohra also praised the transformation taking place in Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted the role of cultural initiatives in presenting a more authentic image of the region.

“What I see in Kashmir today is pride, hope, and confidence. Festivals like these bring people from across India and abroad to experience the reality of Kashmir firsthand. The false narratives and misinformation that once surrounded the region are steadily being challenged by what visitors see for themselves,” Vohra said.

He added that Kashmir remains the “crown jewel of India” and said every visit to the region reflects development, progress, and optimism.

Organisers stressed that literature represents only one aspect of a broader civilisational culture and said Jammu and Kashmir deserves a global platform capable of showcasing its rich intellectual and artistic heritage in its entirety.