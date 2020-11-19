3rd phase trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to start on November 20, this Haryana minister to take first shot

Haryana's Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader Anil Vij has offered himself to be the first volunteer to get vaccinated for the third phase trials of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

"Trial for third phase of Covaxin a coronavirus vaccine product of Bhart Biotech to start in Haryana on 20th November. I have offered myself as first volunteer to get vaccinated," Vij tweeted on Wednesday.

Trial for third phase of Covaxin a coronavirus vaccine product of Bhart Biotech to start in Haryana on 20th November. I have offered myself as first volunteer to get vaccinated . — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) November 18, 2020

It is to be noted that Bharat Biotech is getting ready to launch the trial for third phase of Covaxin in Haryana on November 20.

Vij also responded to Delhi government's claim that coronavirus cases in Delhi are rising due to people coming from Haryana and said,"The Delhi government should rather focus on reducing their coronavirus cases."

Referring to the matter of reopening of schools in Haryana, he said, "We have to find a middle way between living the new normal as well as protecting ourselves from coronavirus."

Read: COVID-19: All you need to know about trials of different vaccines in India

It is to be noted that five vaccine candidates are currently undergoing clinical trials in India. These include vaccines developed by Oxford University – AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech, Cadila, Biological E – Baylor College of Medicine and Gamaleya Research Institute, Moscow.

Live TV

Some Indian companies have joined hands with foreign based vaccine developers to develop coronavirus vaccine for the Indian people. For example, Pune-based Serum Institute of India is conducting clinical trials and manufacturing of vaccine, while Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has inked a deal with to conduct clinical trials and distribution of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.