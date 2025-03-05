Advertisement
MANIPUR EARTHQUAKE

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Manipur, Tremors Felt

20 PM, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Mar 05, 2025, 01:20 PM IST
The earthquake with Magnitude 4.1 strikes Manipur on Wednesday at 12:20 PM, according to the National Center for Seismology.

 

