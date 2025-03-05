4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Manipur, Tremors Felt
20 PM, according to the National Center for Seismology.
Trending Photos
The earthquake with Magnitude 4.1 strikes Manipur on Wednesday at 12:20 PM, according to the National Center for Seismology.
EQ of M: 4.1, On: 05/03/2025 12:20:43 IST, Lat: 24.70 N, Long: 94.34 E, Depth: 66 Km, Location: Kamjong, Manipur.
Our Website and App are down due to maintenance. We will be back soon, please bear with us. @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/4ON6OrTmk7— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 5, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement